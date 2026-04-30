ROG Xbox Ally gets more Switch-like with latest patch

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR The April update for ROG Xbox Ally handhelds includes several features that improve docked play.

Both versions of the Xbox Ally can now switch video output to connected displays more seamlessly, among other improvements.

ROG Xbox Ally X now has access to a preview of Microsoft’s AI upscaling tech for improved visuals in docked play.

Microsoft’s announced a handful of updates for its ROG Xbox Ally handhelds that make them play more nicely with TVs. Thanks to new improvements to docking behavior, the ability to automatically configure TV-side gaming settings, and a preview of Microsoft’s proprietary upscaling tech (on the Ally X), the handhelds should now be a little easier to use as Nintendo Switch-style hybrid consoles.

The defining features in Microsoft’s announcement today are all focused on docked play. The flashiest announcement is that the higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X now lets Xbox Insiders enable Automatic Super Resolution, Microsoft’s DLSS-like AI upscaling tech, to improve resolution and frame rates during docked play.

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Other improvements apply to both the Ally X and the base ROG Xbox Ally. Docking either handheld at a monitor now automatically turns off the handheld’s display, switching output to the external monitor. Pairing an Xbox controller with a docked Ally will now disable the handheld’s built-in controls, defaulting to the paired controller. It seems like there’s still some work to be done on this front: to switch back to using handheld controls, you’ll have to manually disconnect your wireless gamepad.

The Ally handhelds are also able to automatically configure gaming features like auto low-latency mode on compatible smart TVs made by Samsung, LG, and Vizio.

Two Ally docks from ASUS, the ROG Bulwark Dock and the ROG 100W Charger Dock, now support HDR10 output. The former also supports variable refresh rate on compatible monitors. Microsoft says these features will be available on more Designed for Xbox-branded Ally docks in the future.

There’s plenty more to the update, as well. For a complete picture of everything the April 2026 update changes on ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, you can check out Microsoft’s full patch notes.

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