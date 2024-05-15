ASUS ROG Ally X rumor points to big RAM and battery improvements  

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS is currently developing the next ROG Ally handheld gaming PC.

The company hinted at some major upgrades, like more RAM and battery life.

A rumor may have revealed the battery life and amount of RAM.

ASUS is in the process of developing a new ROG Ally handheld gaming PC that’s not a sequel to the original, but an improved version of it. The company teased details about the system in a recent interview, but didn’t go too far into the specifics. Now a rumor may have given us some more specific information to set some expectations.

When the original ROG Ally launched, it shipped with 16GB of RAM and a 40Wh battery that provides about 2-6.8 hours of playtime. These were a few areas of concern for those who purchased the device.

In an interview with The Verge, ASUS SVP Shawn Yen confirmed that its next device — ROG Ally X — would have a much larger battery. “We’re not looking at 30 to 40 percent more capacity. We’re looking at way more than that,” Yen told the outlet. It was also revealed that the amount of RAM would go up, but the company didn’t elaborate on this either.

However, a reliable tipster known as @MysteryLupin on X (formerly Twitter) shared some information that may reveal just how big of an improvement these specs are getting. According to the leaker, the ROG Ally X will have 24GB of RAM, support for LPDDR5X memory, and eight hours of battery life.

In addition to this rumor, we know that the ROG Ally X will have a longer M.2 2280 SSD slot, design tweaks, improved repairability, and interchangeable joystick modules. It will also retain the same AMD Z1 Extreme chipset and 7-inch VRR display as before, making it more like a mid-gen refresh. The ROG Ally X is expected to be announced on June 2, which makes sense as that date is just ahead of Summer Games Fest.

