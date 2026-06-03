Steam on Android handhelds just got a lot better thanks to this updated Linux distro

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Rocknix Linux distribution has just received its first stable release since May 2025.

The update brings the Linux Arm Steam client to more users, following its debut in nightly builds.

This update also fixes some notable Steam-related issues we experienced last month.

There are several Linux-based distributions available for Android handhelds, allowing you to run a completely different operating system on your device. Rocknix is one of the most popular options in this regard, and preview builds let you run an official version of Steam. Now, the platform has received a hefty update if you’re keen on playing Steam games on your handheld.

The 20260601 Rocknix update is now available on GitHub, and it has an extensive changelog. This isn’t surprising, as it’s the first stable release since May 2025. This update brings the Arm-based Steam client to stable users after it first arrived in nightly builds. However, there are also numerous Steam-related fixes if you were using Valve’s client on older nightly builds. For one, the team reports that Rocknix’s fake suspend feature, which acts as a sleep mode on some devices, should now run faster with Steam.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Other notable Steam-related changes include an uninstall script (handy given that this is an immutable OS) and a fix for the “switch to desktop” option not working.

I can confirm that Steam’s “switch to desktop” option actually works in recent nightly builds, as tapping this option previously caused my AYN Odin 2 Portal to hang on older Rocknix builds. I’m also happy to report that the fake suspend option now works fine when you’re in Steam. The latter issue was one of my main complaints when I tried out Rocknix and Steam on an Android handheld last month, as entering or exiting this pseudo-sleep mode was a slow and unreliable experience.

Steam also seems to open much faster than in previous nightly builds. My initial experience with Steam on Rocknix saw the client take almost two minutes to launch. However, the app now takes roughly 20 seconds to open on recent builds. I’m running Rocknix via a microSD card, which incurs a performance penalty, so I’m sure you’ll see even better performance if Rocknix is installed on your internal storage.

What else is new in Rocknix?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

This stable update also brings a ton of other additions, including the Heroic Games Launcher and Ares emulator, support for Retroid’s dual-screen add-on, updates to various emulators, and a host of device-specific fixes.

Do you want to see a proper Steam client on Android? 7 votes Yes, absolutely 100 % Maybe, it depends on game performance 0 % No, I don't 0 %

We also get support for a variety of new devices, such as the ANBERNIC RG Vita Pro, AYANEO Pocket S, KONKR Pocket FIT, AYANEO Pocket DMG, and Retroid Pocket 6. So if you’ve got one of these handhelds and want to try out Linux or Steam, now’s your chance.

It’s worth noting that Rocknix offers regular nightly builds, so users don’t have to wait over a year for a new update. But this latest stable release is still a big deal as it should have fewer bugs and more polish.

Follow