Roborock's S8 MaxV Ultra is the first Matter-certified robot vacuum cleaner

TL;DR Roborock’s S8 MaxV Ultra becomes the first robot vacuum cleaner with Matter certification.

Matter certification guarantees interoperability across various smart home ecosystems, allowing the device to integrate well with the rest of your smart home.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra costs $1,800 but has plenty of high-end features.

Robot vacuum cleaners have become an important component of building a smart home as they automate the process of cleaning your home regularly. But most of these robot vacuum cleaners work through their own smart app, making integrating them into your smart home’s automation plans a bit tricky. If you are specifically looking for a robot vacuum cleaner that plays nice with everything else in your home, the newly launched Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra has become the first robot vacuum cleaner to get Matter certification by the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

Matter is a network protocol and an open-source standard that lets accessories work across all major smart home platforms. As long as you have a Matter-enabled controller like a hub or a smart speaker, all your Matter devices will work nicely with each other. This gives you a lot of freedom in choosing the accessories that make up your smart home, as you don’t need to side with any particular smart home platform outside of Matter itself.

Matter certification on the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra guarantees robust interoperability and seamless integration with your smart home. So, if you are building out a smart home with different Matter devices, this robot vacuum becomes a worthy purchase.

Beyond its Matter certification, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra has plenty of other features that make it a good robot vacuum cleaner, though its $1,800 price tag could be eye-watering. It can vacuum with up to 10,000Pa of suction power and vibration-mop, too.

It also features a FlexiArm design that extends the side brush when approaching corners. A rotating side mop lets the robot vacuum mop closer to the edge of your floor. The brush and mop apparatus can be lifted individually, which helps with efficiency and prevents repeat staining.

You can also use the robot vacuum to check in on your pets with a remote video feed.

You can get the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra with a dock that handles emptying the dust, washes the mop with hot water, dispenses detergent automatically, self-cleansing the dock itself, and refills the tank. You can upgrade the dock further with a refill and drainage system that takes even more pain out of the process.

