We loved this Roborock vacuum at $649, so it's a steal at $399.99

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

No smart home is complete without a robot vacuum, and the Roborock S7 is one of the finest models available. Thanks to a $250 on-page Amazon coupon deal, you can now pick up the machine for just $399.99 — matching its all-time low price. Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $399.99 ($250 off)

In our 9-out-of-10 review of the Roborock S7, we raved about many aspects of the vacuuming and mopping machine. One of the few gripes we had was the price tag, so at $399.99, we’d say that this is an excellent time to upgrade to robotic cleaning. It’s not the most recent Roborock, but at $1,600 for the S8 Pro, it’s a more budget-friendly option.

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum The Roborock S7 upgrades the typical robot vacuum formula and adds next-level mopping. Sonic mopping technology. Intelligent mop lifting. Ultrasonic carpet recognition. New all-rubber brush. Upgraded floating brush. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 On-page coupon

The Roborock S7 is packed with impressive features. Its excellent mapping capabilities ensure efficient cleaning, while its powerful 2,500Pa vacuuming and improved main roller brush deliver a thorough cleaning performance. The included mop, coupled with the innovative VibraRise auto-lifting mop bracket, provides effective mopping and keeps carpets dry. Battery life is great, and while it lacks an auto-empty bin option, the S7’s advanced features, customization options, and overall performance make it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a high-quality robot vacuum.

Hit the widget above to check out the Roborock S7 deal, and don’t forget to tick the on-page coupon to lock in the discount.

