Roborock's new Q5 Pro and Q8 Max robot vacuums come with a brush system upgrade

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Roborock has introduced two new vacuum robots: Q5 Pro and Q8 Max.

Both feature the new DuoRoller Brush system, 5,500Pa of suction power, LiDar-based navigation, and simultaneous vacuum and mopping capabilities.

The Q8 Max also features a basic obstacle avoidance system and a larger water tank but a smaller internal dustbin.

One of the more practical decisions you can take when building your smart home is opting for a robot vacuum cleaner. These small machines take the chore out of daily vacuuming, and you only need to clean up occasionally around the hard-to-reach spots. Roborock has a vast lineup of such robot vacuums, and it is adding two more in the form of Q5 Pro and Q8 Max.

Roborock Q5 Pro and Q8 Max: Features Roborock’s Q-series houses the budget and mid-range options in the company’s portfolio, sitting below the flagship S-series. The highlight of the new Q5 Pro and Q8 Max is the new DuoRoller Brush system, which was previously exclusive to the S8 series.

Roborock Q8 Max robot vacuum

Essentially, instead of just one brush swiping up dust into the robot, two rubber brushes swipe into each other. This makes the robot vacuum better at capturing hair from carpets and avoiding hair tangles. As we noted in our Roborock S8 Pro Ultra review, the dual rubber brushes help the robot vacuum do a great job at collecting crumbs and other dirt and debris without any fuss.

The new Q5 Pro and Q8 Max also come with 5,500Pa of suction power. They also rely on LiDAR-based navigation for mapping and daily cleaning. Further, you can use the Roborock app to control the robot vacuums. Both of them also feature mopping systems for simultaneous vacuum and mop capability.

Roborock Q5 Pro Plus Roborock Q8 Max Plus Roborock Q8 Max Plus

They also come in a “Plus” version that adds an auto-emptying dock, letting you go over seven weeks of vacuuming without needing to manually empty.

Differences What sets the Q8 Max apart from the Q5 Pro is that the Q8 Max has a smaller internal dustbin (470ml vs 770ml) but a larger water tank (350ml vs 180ml). The Q8 Max also features the Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance system, which features a structured light sensor in front of the vacuum that lets it effectively detect larger objects like shoes, chairs, trash bins, big toys, etc.

Pricing and Availability

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Roborock Q5 Pro comes in at $430, while the Q5 Pro Plus (with the auto-emptying dock) will cost you $700. This model comes in a single Black color.

Meanwhile, the Q8 Max comes in at $600, while the Q8 Max (with the auto-emptying dock) will cost you $820. This is available in Black and White color options.

Both models will be sold through Amazon.com and the Roborock website in the US, starting in early October.

Dyad Pro Combo and Zeo One launch at IFA Roborock also announced the Dyad Pro Combo and the Zeo One at IFA 2023. The Dyad Pro Combo is their first wet-and-dry vacuum that can also be converted into a cordless handheld vacuum. The Zeo One is their foray into the washing machine segment in the form of a washer-dryer combo.

Comments