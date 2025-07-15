Rivian supercharges its navigation experience with some of Google Maps' best features

Rivian

TL;DR Rivian is rolling out a new navigation experience powered by Google Maps.

It brings improved routing and arrival estimates, real-time traffic updates, satellite imagery, and enhanced search capabilities to all Rivian models.

It also includes EV-specific features, like range on arrival, charging stops and preferences, and charging scores.

Rivian is giving its navigation experience, both in its vehicles and the Rivian mobile app, a much-needed upgrade. The company has teamed up with Google Maps to bring drivers improved routing and arrival estimates, real-time traffic updates, and a whole lot more.

Rivian’s new navigation experience offers all the features that make Google Maps one of the best navigation apps out there, including reliable routing, accurate arrival estimates, and traffic and road disruption updates with on-the-go rerouting. It also offers helpful information about places of interest right on the map and even includes the option to switch to satellite view.

Rivian

Rivian has also included some helpful EV-specific features to the mix that will help drivers avoid range anxiety. The new navigation experience offers accurate range estimates based on your vehicle model and driving style, and it can even plan charging stops for long trips to ensure you stay on the road longer and spend less time waiting at chargers.

The revamped experience comes with some design changes that give the map a new look and improve glanceability, making it easier for drivers to keep their eyes on the road with minimal distractions. Rivian has also included a new charging score for charging stations, which provides a real-time snapshot of charger reliability to help drivers plan trips with stops at top-rated chargers along the way.

Rivian

Rivian’s upgraded navigation experience is going live for all customers starting today. Let us know what you think of the improvements once you’ve had a chance to try it out.

