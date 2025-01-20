Hot deal: Get a Ring Video Doorbell for just $30!

Are you looking for a smart video doorbell? You’ll quickly find out they aren’t exactly cheap. I recently purchased the 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell for $100, and that one is considered affordable. If you don’t mind going with an older model, you can currently catch a deal on a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2020 for just $29.99! Buy the Ring Video Doorbell 2020 for just $29.99!

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned deals website. As mentioned above, this is a refurbished product. You can learn more about refurbished products here. They have been refurbished by Amazon, and you get a 90-day warranty for peace of mind.

Sure, the newer Ring doorbells are better, but they are nowhere close to $30, and the Ring Video Doorbell 2020 is still a really good smart doorbell.

The camera can record video at 1,080p resolution, and it has pretty much all the important features. It has two-way talk, motion detection, motion alerts, night vision, Alexa support, package alerts, and more.

Additionally, the unit comes with an integrated battery that should last 6-12 months! Of course, this will vary depending on usage, but even if you kill it in a few months, that is still a good battery life. And if this is something that really worries you, you can also hardwire it.

My one complaint about the base Ring doorbells is that you have to remove them and plug them in directly. Other models have a removable battery, which makes it more convenient to recharge and hot-swap as needed. Again, with such a long battery life, though, this won’t be something you’ll have to worry about often.

All things considered, you aren’t missing much when you get this Ring Video Doorbell 2020. Sure, it would be nice to get higher-resolution video and more features, but this camera will do just fine, and it’s a steal at just $30. Woot! mentions the deal will last another 11 days or “until sold out.” The latter could be anytime, so get yours while the deal is around!

Note: By the way, I noticed the doorbell is available in three different conditions: Refurbished, Refurbished 1, and Refurbished 2. After some digging, I found out there is no difference between the three. Woot! does this because some of these refurbished products come with different SKU numbers, and the website needs to separate them.

