Deal: Ring Stick Up Cam and Stick Up Cam Pro up to 50% off

Are you looking for a security camera? There are a bunch of options out there, but Ring is definitely among the most respected brands in this category. The thing is, Ring security cameras can be a bit pricey. Today is your day is you’ve been hoping for a deal! Both the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and Ring Stick Up Cam Pro are on sale right now, saving you as much as 50%! Buy the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for just 59.99 ($40 off) Buy the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro for just 89.99 ($90 off)

Both of these offers are available directly from Amazon. The discount applies to both the White and Black color models. Also, keep in mind not all features are available without as subscription plan. You can learn more about Ring Protect subscription plans and pricing here.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery offers a great balance between quality and price, especially at this discounted price. It is a competent security camera, and should take care of all your home security needs without issues.

It can record video at 1,080p resolution, and it covers a 130-degree field of view. This is usually good enough for most users. I have never had an issue with the resolution on mine. Additionally, you will get some nice smart features, such as motion detection, motion alerts, real-time notifications, two-way talk, night vision, and Alexa support.

The unit is also weather-resistant, which means you can use it both indoors and outdoors. Another advantage is that it needs no wiring, so it will work as long as it is within Wi-Fi range. It does use a battery, but you won’t need to worry about recharging it often, as battery life is estimated at about 6-12 months.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

If you want a more capable security camera, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is quite outstanding. It’s also a better 50% discount, as opposed to the 40% sale on the regular Stick Up Cam Battery.

The camera can still shoot at 1,080p, but it gets improved HDR, so it will do better capturing details in the dark. It also comes with improved motion detection, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and a wider 155-degree field of view.

Other improvements include the addition of bird’s eye zones, improved audio, and pre-roll. Otherwise, you’ll get a similar experience. It’s weather-resistant, and you still get 6-12 months of battery life. Ring discounts have been few and far between since the holiday sales ended. If you’ve been thinking about protecting your home, now is a good time to get a security camera. Go get yours while you can score a nice deal!

