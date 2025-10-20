Trick-or-treaters got you spooked? This smart security camera bundle is for you

TL;DR Ring is selling a Candy Cam Bundle that includes a 4K security camera, a Halloween-themed camera cover, and a candy bowl with a camera mount.

The camera covers are cute, but pointing a security camera at trick-or-treaters may be seen as invasive.

3D printer files for the camera covers are available for free.

Amazon-owned Ring is a leading name in DIY connected home security, offering just about every kind of smart camera you could want. Now, with Halloween coming up, Ring’s offering a seasonal bundle built for an unusual purpose: recording trick-or-treaters.

Ring’s new Candy Cam bundle includes the company’s latest Outdoor Cam Pro plus a 3D-printed Costume Cover. There’s a selection of five different costumes, each coming with a camera mount attached to a bowl for candy. Fully assembled, the kit points your new Ring camera toward the candy bowl.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Companies like Ring have catapulted home surveillance into the mainstream over the past decade, and outdoor connected cameras are now commonplace in neighborhoods around the country — if you live around people, odds are good you’re in view of somebody’s doorbell cam when you step outside. Still, attaching a camera to a Halloween candy bowl seems pretty invasive. Cute accessories aside, these are 4K security cameras recording kids as they take candy that’s being given out for free. At least you’ll know if anybody takes two pieces.

More charitably, these bundles could be good for people who want some of the experience of giving out Halloween candy while they’re comfortably indoors or even away from home; Ring says the Candy Cam setup helps you get “the best view of all the festivities.” The costumes are plenty cute, with options to make your camera look like a spider, a bat, a black cat, a ghost, or a jack-o’-lantern.

The Candy Cam bundle is available now at Ring’s website for $200. If you’ve got a 3D printer, Ring is also offering free files you can use to print a costume at home.

Follow