Ring Outdoor Cam Plus hits its record-low price at just $69.99!

Peace of mind has no price, but if you play your cards right, you can secure your home on the cheap. The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is currently at the most affordable price we’ve seen, saving you 30% off the retail price. Buy the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus for just $69.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, which also owns Ring. The sale is labeled as a “limited time deal,” and the discount applies to both the Black and White color versions. You can also pick between the battery-powered model or a plug-in iteration.

Ring Outdoor Cam Plus Ring Outdoor Cam Plus See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is the brand’s current best standard camera. The better ones are in the Spotlight and Floodlight series, which have integrated lights. It’s a competent little camera, and the deal makes it even more enticing. I actually purchased the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus at full price and love it. Needless to say, we would recommend it on sale, too.

Let’s go over the features and show you what you can expect from it. For starters, it has a sharper 2K video recording resolution. This is much better than the usual 1,080p definition most security cameras record at.

Other features include Low Light Sight, motion detection, live view, two-way audio, a siren, Alexa support, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi support, and more. It also supports pre-roll video, a feature usually reserved for higher-end models. Just keep in mind, this feature is exclusive to the wired model.

You won’t have to worry about the elements damaging it. Built to live both indoors and outdoors, it has a weatherproof construction that can resist dust, rain, or even snow.

If you’re using the battery version, you’ll be glad to know that battery life won’t be much of an issue. It’s meant to last several months per charge. Of course, your experience may differ, depending on your settings and activity. I have found that I have to charge the battery about once every couple of months.

The one important factor to consider is that most features require a Ring Home Plan. Those who don’t get a subscription will be pretty limited. You will pretty much just get motion alerts and live view. Cloud recording and almost everything else are paid features. Plans start at $4.99, and you can learn more about Ring Home Plan subscriptions here.

Go catch this deal while you can! At this price, it is currently cheaper than the regular Ring Outdoor Cam. We’ve only seen this deal once before, so make sure to catch the sale before the price jumps back up!

