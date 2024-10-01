Save up to 60% on Ring and Blink security cameras

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Smart security cameras are a great way to keep an eye on your home without complicating yourself too much. These are easy to set up, often require no wiring, and tend to be pretty affordable compared to traditional security systems. This is especially the case if you wait for good deals, and today, we have a bunch of them coming from Ring and Blink, both owned by Amazon.

All of these offers are available from Amazon and are labeled as “limited time deals.” They are early deals for the Amazon Big Deal Days event, which is coming on October 8-9. It’s important to note that event is exclusive to Prime members, though. Today’s early deals are available to everyone.

Which security camera should you get?

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Ring Stick Up Cam Pro See price at Amazon Save $90.00 Limited Time Deal!

Ring is Amazon’s premium security camera brand, and the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is among the best. This camera offers “pro-level security,” and it kind of has it all. You get Full HD footage with HDR and color night vision. It even gets special features like two-way Audio+ for improved sound, as well as 3D Motion Detection with Bird’s Eye Zones. With the latter, you can get an aerial view of a person, and see a trail of where they moved around the area, exactly.

Of course, you get all other Ring features, such as a weather-resistant body, so you can use it indoors or outdoors. You’ll also get live notifications, a wider 139-degree view, Alexa support, cloud storage, and more. The only downside is that many of these features are only for Ring Protect subscribers, but you probably shouldn’t get a Ring security camera if you’re not planning to sign up for a plan anyway.

Ring Stick Up Cam

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Ring Stick Up Cam Battery See price at Amazon Save $45.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is awesome, but not everyone needs advanced features. The Ring Stick Up Cam is still a perfectly functional security camera and costs significantly less. The design is actually very similar, and it’s still weather-resistant. Additionally, the camera can record at Full HD resolution. Other features include (non-3D) motion detection, cloud storage support, and color night vision.

The main differences between this camera and the Pro model are the lack of HDR, 3D motion detection, Bird’s Eye View, and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Also, it has a narrower field of view at 110 degrees. Otherwise, they are nearly the same.

By the way, we are focusing on the battery models, but both Ring cameras can be plugged in or use a solar panel.

Blink Outdoor 4

Blink Outdoor 4 Blink Outdoor 4 See price at Amazon Save $60.00 Limited Time Deal!

OK, so we’ve gone over the higher-end Ring cameras, but what about those of us who want to save even more? Blink is also owned by Amazon, and this brand offers value cameras that are still awesome.

The Blink Outdoor 4 still records in Full HD resolution and supports infrared night vision. It also comes with motion detection, person detection, Alexa support, two-way audio, a weather-resistant design, and more. Another great thing about Blink is that it’s easy to avoid a Blink Subscription plan with the Sync Module 2, which can store clips locally on a USB thumb drive. It comes included, so no need to go looking for one!

While it has no integrated battery, it uses AA batteries, and battery life is estimated at a whopping two years, so it’s not something you will worry about often. And if you want to save more, you can also bundle multiple cameras. For example, this three-unit Blink Outdoor 4 bundle is only $100.

Blink Mini

Blink Mini Blink Mini It's really for people already sold on the Blink ecosystem, and in that context, it works. A indoor-only 1080p security camera with night vision and Alexa integration. This pack includes two cameras, but you'll probably want to buy the separate Sync Module 2. See price at Amazon Save $12.00 Limited Time Deal!

If all you need is an indoor security camera, this is the most affordable one we can still recommend. It’s only $18! The only downsides are that it has no weather-resistant body and needs to stay plugged into an outlet. Otherwise, it’s a great option.

For starters, the Blink Mini is tiny at just 2 x 1.9 x 1.4 inches. It looks nice and will fit perfectly in any small corner of your home. And despite its tiny size, it can still record at 1,080p, supports night vision, has motion detection, and even handles two-way audio. Have you made up your mind? Again, these are Amazon Big Deal Days early offers, and that event is only for Prime subscribers. Catch these deals before October 8 if you want to save without getting a Prime subscription.

