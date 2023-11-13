Ring joins the Black Friday fun with up to 50% off doorbells and cams

Ring

The holidays are the perfect time to upgrade your smart home. Ring makes some of the best hardware in the business when it comes to cameras and video doorbells, and its Black Friday sale is underway early on Amazon. There’s as much as 50% in savings to be had in the wide-ranging promotion.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is one of the door adornments on sale as of today, and the $60 price drop in this promotion takes it to its best Amazon price ever. It excels in an Alexa-based smart home with its 1,536p resolution camera, offering sharper images than standard models. Its 150-degree field of view ensures a comprehensive view of visitors and packages, and the user-friendly Ring app offers reliable person and package detection, minimizing false alerts.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Ring Battery Doorbell Plus The Battery Doorbell Plus merges features from some of Ring's better products. This 2023 Ring doorbell model offers 1536p resolution, and a 150-degree view both vertically and horizontally, which aids with person and package detection. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

