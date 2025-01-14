Save $50 on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, only today

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Traditional doorbells are OK, but if you really want to monitor your home, you’ll want to get a smart video doorbell. I believe the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is the best from the brand that is still at a reasonable price, and it’s currently on sale for just $99.99. This equates to $50 in savings! Get the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for just $99.99

This offer is available straight from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” In fact, the Amazon page has a timer with about 5:30 left on it, so you need to act quickly. The same offer is available from Best Buy, if you prefer going with this retailer.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Ring Battery Doorbell Plus The Battery Doorbell Plus merges features from some of Ring's better products. This 2023 Ring doorbell model offers 1536p resolution, and a 150-degree view both vertically and horizontally, which aids with person and package detection. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

As mentioned in the introduction, this is the best Ring smart doorbell you can get without going overboard with the price. The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is technically better, but it is also $229.99. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is only $99.99, which technically makes it the same price as the lower-end Ring Battery Doorbell. There’s no reason not to upgrade!

You won’t miss out on much, either. Compared to the Pro model, the Plus version still features a 1,536p resolution, live video, two-way talking, motion detection, quick replies, package alerts, a swappable battery, and a 150-degree field of view both horizontally and vertically.

The only real upgrades you get with the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro are improved audio, improved motion detection, bird’s eye view, pre-roll support, and dual-band Wi-Fi. If you really care about those features, you can get the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro from Amazon, too, albeit at full price.

During our testing, we really liked the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. It was very easy to install, and the video quality is excellent. Person detection is also solid, which helps you avoid random alerts when a bush moves, a squirrel runs by, or a car drives through. Just keep in mind a Ring Protect subscription is essential to enjoy all features. Free features pretty much only include live view and basic alerts. Pricing starts at $4.99, and you can learn more about the available Ring Protect plans here.

Want in on this deal? Make sure to sign up for it soon! This is currently the only Ring video doorbell on sale, and the deal is scheduled to end tonight, at around 9 PM Pacific!

