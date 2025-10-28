Retroid's latest gaming handhelds are now for sale: Here's which one to buy

Retroid

TL;DR The Retroid Pocket G2 and Pocket 6 are now available for sale.

Early bird prices start at $199 for the Pocket G2 and $209 for the Pocket 6.

The Pocket G2 ships this week, while the more powerful Pocket 6 won’t ship until January

Retroid just announced its new lineup of handhelds yesterday, and we didn’t have to wait long to buy them. Whereas companies like AYANEO and AYN tease handhelds for weeks or even months before they go to market, the Retroid Pocket G2 and Pocket 6 are already up for sale on the official website.

That said, only one is truly close to shipping, and that’s the Pocket G2. As the name implies, it’s the first Android gaming handheld with Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 processor, which should be significantly more powerful than the Snapdragon 865 on the Pocket 5. We were very impressed with the performance on the cheaper G1 Gen 2 SoC found on the Retroid Pocket Classic, but stay tuned for full G2 Gen 2 testing in the coming weeks.

The Pocket G2 might be the new mid-range handheld to beat.

Otherwise, it’s identical to the Pocket 5. If you already have a Pocket 5, there’s probably no reason to upgrade, but if you’re looking for a general-purpose mid-range handheld, the Pocket G2 might be the new device to beat. The Pocket 5 is already an incredibly popular device, and the Pocket G2 is the same, but better.

The only slight hiccup is that shipping times vary depending on which color you choose. The black, GC, and 16-bit colorways are shipping as early as tomorrow, with the turquoise and yellow models shipping on November 5. The latter two are dead ringers for some of the nicest Nintendo Switch Lite colorways, so it might be worth the wait.

Speaking of waiting, the Pocket 6 is also available for pre-order, but it won’t ship until early January. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is one of the most widely supported SoCs in the emulation community, and it should have no problem playing everything from retro games to Nintendo Switch and even Windows titles.

The Pocket 6 won't ship for more than two months, so you can probably wait.

Considering it costs just $10 more during the pre-order period, it’s a pretty easy upgrade for most people. However, if you’re not really looking to emulate Switch or Windows titles, the main upgrade is the screen. The 120Hz OLED panel is a step up from the 60Hz OLED panel on the Pocket G2, enabling black frame insertion for smoother visuals, as well as reduced input latency.

Still, the design is somewhat divisive, with a row of buttons beneath the display. That lowers the screen-to-body ratio, which can make the device feel less modern. It’s also 40g heavier than the Pocket G2, which weighs the same as the Pocket 5 at 280g.

In any case, you don’t lose much by waiting a few weeks. Early bird pricing for the Pocket G2 will be available for two weeks, after which prices will increase to $219, which is still relatively affordable. There’s no word on how long the early bird pricing for the Pocket 6 will last, but considering it won’t ship for more than two months and the discount is only $20, you’re probably better off waiting.

The other elephant in the room is the KONKR Pocket FIT, which has a more powerful Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 SoC. You’re trading the Pocket 6’s 5.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED for a 6-inch 144Hz LCD display, but the added performance makes a difference for Switch and Windows games. The $239 early bird pricing is available for another week, and devices should begin shipping very soon.

Android Authority will thoroughly test both new Retroid devices in the coming weeks and months, so stay tuned for more details.

