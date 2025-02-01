Retroid Pocket Flip 2 rumor claims the clamshell handheld is coming

Amazon

TL;DR Retroid is rumored to be developing a sequel to the Pocket Flip.

The original handheld gaming system was quietly discontinued.

There are currently no details on the specs or design.

In a sea of handheld gaming systems, you may or may not remember the Retroid Pocket Flip. It was a solid retro portable clamshell console that launched on March 22, 2023, and later was quietly discontinued in 2024. If you’re a fan who has been wondering if a Flip 2 will ever be made, you may be excited about this latest rumor.

The host of the YouTube channel Joey’s Retro Handhelds has published a new video about the Miyoo Flip. This particular video is mostly a rant against the Miyoo Flip, but in the last minute and a half of the video, the YouTuber plainly states that a Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is coming. No details about the device were given, so it’s unknown what the specs could be or what it could look like.

When the Retroid Pocket Flip rolled out, it had a fairly good reception. However, the clamshell handheld was plagued by a hinge problem that was fairly widespread. Despite the company quietly fixing the issue, the damage had already been done. The details behind its discontinuation are unknown, but the hinge problems likely played some hand in the decision. And if this rumor is true, the development of a second-generation model could possibly be another reason why the company moved on.

We know that the original device had a Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, and Retroid is more likely than not to upgrade this SoC. So, we can probably expect this system to be more powerful than the Miyoo Flip or the Anbernic RG35XX SP.

