Retroid Pocket 6 launch hits another stumbling block after shipping delayed

TL;DR Retroid says early Pocket 6 shipments will be limited after OLED screen production slowed things down.

Only around 100 black units are expected to ship first, with wider shipments starting later in the week.

The update follows the Pocket 6’s recent redesign, which reintroduced the handheld with two control layouts.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Retroid over the last couple of months. After relaunching the Pocket 6 with two different control layouts, early shipments of the Android handheld are now being staggered thanks to a production slowdown tied to its OLED screen.

In a Discord update to customers, the company said it will only be able to ship around 100 black Pocket 6 units next Monday, starting with the stick-on-top version. Retroid says the holdup comes down to OLED screen calibration, which has limited how many units it can get out the door during early production.

That should change soon. Retroid says it has brought in new calibration equipment and expects screen production capacity to jump by around 10x starting Tuesday once everything is fully set up. There won’t be any shipments on Tuesday due to the switch, but broader shipments are expected to kick off on Wednesday.

For now, black models are being prioritized, covering both stick-on-top and D-pad-on-top layouts. Retroid says that helps keep the production line moving and avoids constant changeovers, with plans to build two colors at the same time once things settle down.

The update lands just a couple of months after Retroid pulled the Pocket 6 from sale, reworked the design, and brought it back with multiple layout options following community feedback. While this latest delay isn’t ideal for early buyers, Retroid’s messaging suggests it’s a short-term slowdown.

