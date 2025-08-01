Retroid's wild Dual Screen add-on just got pushed back

TL;DR Retroid has announced that its Dual Screen add-on for its gaming handhelds has received a small delay.

Official shipments are now scheduled to ship from August 15 instead of August 5.

This accessory should make for a better experience if you want to emulate Nintendo DS and 3DS games.

Retroid announced a Dual Screen add-on for its gaming handhelds back in June. This should make for a more immersive experience if you’d like to emulate your old Nintendo DS and 3DS games. However, you’ll need to wait a little longer than expected to get your hands on this accessory.

Retroid revealed on its Discord channel that the shipping schedule has been slightly delayed due to the Dual Screen add-on’s “complex mold structure” and to “ensure product reliability and quality.”

The company explained that official shipments have been delayed from August 5 to August 15. It added that all pre-order customers will receive a $3 coupon after confirming that they’ve received their order. This coupon is valid for a year.

Furthermore, the handheld maker says it will be releasing software updates throughout August for the Pocket 5, Pocket Mini, Pocket Mini V2, and Pocket 4 Pro. These updates should improve compatibility with the Dual Screen add-on and “other aspects of usability.”

Nevertheless, the Dual Screen add-on is a pretty neat accessory if you ever wanted to emulate your old Nintendo DS and 3DS games. LG phones previously offered a Dual Screen case that allowed you to run DS and 3DS emulators across both screens. However, Retroid’s solution means you still have easy access to physical controls, whereas LG’s combo doesn’t play nicely with mobile controllers.

