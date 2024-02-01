Resident Alien season 3: Release date, cast, and the latest rumors

SYFY

Resident Alien put a hilarious new spin on the alien sci-fi genre when it first launched back in 2021, but a series of delays has left fans waiting for well over a year for news of a third season. Thankfully, we finally have concrete news of a Resident Alien season 3 release date, as well as what to expect from Harry and the town of Patience. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is season 3 of Resident Alien coming out The first episode of Resident Alien season 3 is set to premiere on February 14, 2024, on the SYFY network. The season will consist of eight episodes which will air weekly and be available for streaming on Peacock the day after airing.

Season 3 of Resident Alien was confirmed way back in July 2022, but various setbacks have delayed its final release. It was initially signed for a 12-episode season before being reduced to eight later in 2022. It wrapped up filming in May 2023, but the writer’s strike and other issues left fans waiting almost a year for more concrete news until the official trailer dropped in January 2024.

There’s still no news of a Resident Alien season 4, but there are no indications of season 3 being the final season.

What to expect from season 3 of Resident Alien

Judging by the Resident Alien season 3 trailer above, the upcoming season will heavily feature the conflict between the greys and Earth, with Harry working together with General McCallister to confront the apocalyptic threat.

By the end of season 2 many residents of the town of Patience were aware of Harry’s extraterrestrial origins, which should also change the tone of season 3.

Despite the trailer’s focus on the greys, showrunner Chris Sheridan has stated that the town of Patience and its residents will still be the focus of the story in season 3. That means that while using his incredible gifts and abilities to stave off the threat, we should still get lots of hilarious scenes from Alan Tudyk’s Harry Vanderspeigle and the rest of the cast.

Resident Alien season 3 cast The cast of Resident Alien season 3 is the same as previous seasons, with all actors reprising their roles. However, some characters, like Linda Hamilton’s General McCallister, are expected to play a much bigger role this time around.

Here’s a short list of the main actors for season 3: Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle, an alien who has assumed the identity of a small-town doctor.

as Harry Vanderspeigle, an alien who has assumed the identity of a small-town doctor. Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Harry’s assistant at the health clinic who is aware of Harry’s identity.

as Asta Twelvetrees, Harry’s assistant at the health clinic who is aware of Harry’s identity. Linda Hamilton as General Eleanor McCallister, a US military officer dedicated to finding extraterrestrials.

as General Eleanor McCallister, a US military officer dedicated to finding extraterrestrials. Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Bloom, the town bartender and Asta’s best friend.

as D’Arcy Bloom, the town bartender and Asta’s best friend. Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, the town sheriff.

as Sheriff Mike Thompson, the town sheriff. Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Olivia “Liv” Baker, the town deputy alongside Sheriff Mike.

as Deputy Olivia “Liv” Baker, the town deputy alongside Sheriff Mike. Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne, the town mayor.

as Ben Hawthorne, the town mayor. Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, a schoolteacher and Ben’s wife.

as Kate Hawthorne, a schoolteacher and Ben’s wife. Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne, Ben and Kate’s son who is the first to learn Harry’s true identity.

as Max Hawthorne, Ben and Kate’s son who is the first to learn Harry’s true identity. Gary Farmer as Dan Twelvetrees, Asta’s father and the owner of the town diner.

as Dan Twelvetrees, Asta’s father and the owner of the town diner. George Takei as the voice of a grey alien, who plans to invade the Earth.

Where to watch Resident Alien season 3 Resident Alien season 3 can be watched live on the SYFY network on starting on February 14, or streamed on Peacock the day after release. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream on Peacock if you want to catch up before season 3 begins.

In Canada, the show should be available to stream on CTV and Crave, although it might not be available immediately after broadcast.

FAQs

Did Resident Alien get canceled? No! However, season 3 of Resident Alien was heavily delayed, and it will air a year and a half after season 2 finished.

Where is Resident Alien filmed? Resident Alien is filmed in Vancouver, Canada, although the series takes place in Colorado.

Is Resident Alien on Hulu or Netflix? No, Resident Alien is only available to stream on Peacock in the US. However, international audiences may be able to find it on other platforms.

Comments