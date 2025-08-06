My go-to custom Pixel and Galaxy Watch face is down to $0.49 (plus more faces on sale)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Renn, my current favorite watch face on my Pixel Watch 3, is down from $1.99 to $0.49.

There’s also a 50% discount on four other faces: Pacer, Acontria, Patrol, and Revana. All down to $0.99.

All faces are optimized for Wear OS 5 and 6 watches like the Pixel Watch 3, Galaxy Watch 7 or 8, and OnePlus Watch 3.

If you scroll through all the watch faces I’ve installed on my Pixel Watch 3, you’ll find that 90% of them are made by one developer: Time Flies Watch Faces. I ran into their work more than a year ago when I was looking for the best watch faces for the Pixel and Galaxy Watch, and I haven’t looked back since. Mahogany, Complicationist, Drivora, Torvex; I’ve worn them all, but my latest addiction is Renn. And today, this simple watch face is down 75% from $1.99 to $0.49. Four other excellent faces are also half-price — scroll down to see them all.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

What I love about Renn is that, like all of Time Flies’ faces, it’s built on Google’s Watch Face Format. That means it uses Google’s sanctioned XML template and is fully compatible with Wear OS 5.0 and 6.0 on the latest Pixel, Galaxy, and OnePlus Watches. It is lightweight, doesn’t drain the battery when running, displays all the health sensor and complication data accurately without requiring extra permissions, and behaves exactly like the native faces installed on Google’s and Samsung’s watches. I can see all of its options in the Pixel Watch app on my phone and customize it there instead of on the tiny display of my watch.

Renn is also as simple as an analog face can be, while also packing small, gorgeous design touches here and there. I love the progress circle around the battery gauge and step count. I also appreciate that it has the day and date built-in, so I don’t have to waste a precious complication space to display that. The reason why I keep gravitating back to it, despite having a large choice of faces, is that it looks really at home on my Pixel Watch, even though Google didn’t design it. It melds into the watch’s domed glass and creates an illusion of no bezels. The font is just perfect, too. As a side anecdote, I met a product manager from the Google Pixel team last week, and even he complimented me on my choice of watch face and asked about its name.

Renn has 30 color schemes to choose from (my favorite is number 28, the green-teal and grey one), 10 hand styles, eight second-hand styles, nine pointer colors (the downward triangle at the top), five always-on display options, and eight custom complication slots. I usually like to fill all complications, but in the case of Renn, I decided to stick to the four main ones and leave the outer ring clean. If you want to see more data points, though, you can add the other four. There’s also an option to hide or show the index and/or numbers, for a cleaner look.

Besides Renn, there are currently four other excellent watch faces on discount from Time Flies. These are all down 50% from $1.99 to $0.99, and they’re definitely worth checking out.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Pacer is an elegant, simple, and easy-to-read digital watch face. I’ve seen this vertical line two-tone color face style before from other designers, but none of them struck me me as much as Pacer does. Maybe it’s the rolling seconds or the restraint from adding more unnecessary elements, which keeps the face a bit imbalanced and creates a nice negative space on the left. Pacer has 30 color options, different index and background styles, a few always-on display choices, and only four complications.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Patrol is a tactical watch face done tactfully. It’s a very functional analog watch face with bold fonts, high-contrast color options, three large complications, three smaller ones on the left side, and a big complication on the right that’s perfect for calendar events. I use this face when I’m on the go and don’t only want the regular steps, heart rate, weather, and battery, but also sunset time, floors climbed, and calendar.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Acontria is a hybrid digital and analog watch face that displays the current time as a bold and colorful background. Otherwise, it’s as simple as a face can get with only four small complications around the index. Of the 30 color options, I recommend you pick the ones with the best contrast between index and background colors because otherwise, the complications become too challenging to read. Personally, this is the first watch face I’ve found where dark blue doesn’t look like crap on the Pixel Watch’s display. You can customize a lot more than colors, too, such as the analog hand styles or border shadow.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Revana is a more restrained and modern version of Patrol. It keeps a bit of the tactical feel and outer complications (three small ones on the left, a large one on the right), but removes the three large complications in the middle. This gives it a cleaner look than Patrol for everyday use, in my opinion. I didn’t notice that the line pattern in the background was a digital clock until I saw the lines change throughout the day — such a minor but thoughtful detail. This is also one of the few faces where I like to go entirely monochrome. The greyscale look suits it so well. If you want to grab any of these watch faces, click the links to get them from the Play Store. The sale started yesterday and will last until August 12 at 23:59 GMT. I also recommend you see more of Time Flies’ watch faces, too. Mahogany, Drivora, Prime Time, Granza, Field, Peak Digital, Eventura Digital, and so many others are just as excellent as these. Sadly, they’re not discounted, though.

