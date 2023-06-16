Many people like Gboard for its convenient translation and accurate text predictions. Google’s data collection policy puts others off. Still others simply have a favorite keyboard app and don’t want to use Gboard. If you are sure you would like to remove Gboard from your Android device entirely, there is more than one way to do it. On some phones, Gboard is the default, built-in keyboard. You should ensure another keyboard is installed for you to use before you get rid of Gboard. We’ll review multiple methods of doing so below.

To remove Gboard from your device, go to your Settings menu and select Apps. Scroll down until you see Gboard and tap on it. Tap on the Uninstall button to delete Gboard.

How to change the default keyboard on Android

How to remove Gboard by installing and setting up a different keyboard

How to change the default keyboard on Android From your home screen, access your Settings menu by dragging down from the top of the screen and tapping the nut-shaped icon.

From the Settings menu, scroll down and tap on General management.

Next, select Language and input.

The Default keyboard option will let you choose among the keyboards installed on your phone. Tap on it.

You will see a list of all the keyboard apps that are installed and activated on your phone. Tap on your new choice of default keyboard, and you’re done.

How to remove Gboard from your Android device by installing and setting up a different keyboard Gboard is the default, built-in keyboard on Pixels and other phones. You need a keyboard to operate the phone, so if Gboard is all your phone has, the first step in deleting Gboard is downloading and installing its replacement. While there are many choices to replace Gboard at the Google Play Store, its most prominent competition is Swiftkey from Microsoft. In the Play Store, search for SwiftKey and install it.

Open the app to begin the setup process.

Activate SwiftKey on your list of installed keyboards.

Now select SwiftKey from among your activated keyboards.

Finish up and sign into your Microsoft account. Now SwiftKey is your active keyboard and we can go ahead and delete Gboard. Go to your Settings menu again. Scroll down and tap on Apps. Tap onand sign into your Microsoft account. Now SwiftKey is your active keyboard and we can go ahead and delete Gboard. Go to yourmenu again. Scroll down and tap on

Scroll down to Gboard and tap on it.

Uninstall button to delete Gboard from your phone. When prompted, confirm the uninstall. Gboard is now deleted. If you had it selected as your Tap on thebutton to delete Gboard from your phone. When prompted, confirm the uninstall. Gboard is now deleted. If you had it selected as your default keyboard, SwiftKey will now replace it.

Open button. If your phone does not give you the option of uninstalling the Gboard app, you can still remove it by way of the Google Play Store. Just open the Store app and search for Gboard. Tap on the name of the app, and not thebutton.

Now just tap the Uninstall button and confirm when prompted. Once again, with Gboard gone, the previously installed SwiftKey will now be the default keyboard. The process will work similarly no matter what alternative to Gboard you choose.

FAQs

Which is better, Gboard or Swiftkey? Neither is categorically better. Gboard gets higher marks for its predictive text and extensive emoji features. Swiftkey has a more advanced clipboard and reports statistics on your typing. Since both are easy to install and uninstall, you should not only research both, but download and use them. Then you will know which is better for you.

Can I stop Gboard from sending information to Google? Yes. Just open the app and tap on Advanced. Then tap the switch next to Share usage statistics and the one next to Improve voice and typing for everyone.

