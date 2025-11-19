Early Black Friday sale drops prices on several reMarkable e-Ink tablets

reMarkable

TL;DR Early Black Friday deals start November 20 for reMarkable tablets.

Shoppers can save $70 on reMarkable 2 bundles and $50 on Paper Pro bundles, including refurbished units.

All bundles include a tablet, stylus, and folio.

ReMarkable is getting a head start on the holiday season with an early Black Friday campaign. The rare, price-cutting deals begin on November 20, 2025, and run through Cyber Monday, offering meaningful discounts across the company’s lineup and giving shoppers ample time to secure a digital notebook before the holiday rush.

This year’s promotion includes two separate deals. The first is a $70 discount on all reMarkable 2 bundles, the brand’s crowd-pleasing classic. The reMarkable 2 stays popular because it’s slim, simple, and nails the paper-and-pen-like experience better than many e-ink competitors. The second deal is a $50 discount on all reMarkable Paper Pro bundles, giving the larger, more powerful model a friendlier price tag. In both cases, the discounts apply whether you’re buying new or refurbished.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Every bundle includes the tablet itself along with a compatible stylus, either the Marker or Marker Plus. The bundles also include a folio. The one small caveat is that all folio options are available for both new and refurbished units except the reMarkable 2 Folio Sleeve, which is only offered with refurbished models.

Launching the promotion before the peak of Black Friday weekend may help reMarkable stay ahead of potential shipping delays, and it gives shoppers a wider window to decide which model they want. More significantly, the company doesn’t run deep promotions very often, so these price drops stand out.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pick up a reMarkable tablet, this is about as good as it gets. With both the reMarkable 2 and Paper Pro included in the sale and refurbished options still in play, there are plenty of ways to save while walking away with a genuinely capable digital notebook.

Follow