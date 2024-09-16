Save $250 on the Apple AirPods Max only today (refurbished)

Adam Molina / Android Authority

The Apple AirPods Max are among the best headphones the market has to offer right now, but it’s no secret they are also very expensive. I have a hard time justifying a $549 price point on headphones, no matter how good they may be. If you want to save on these amazing headphones, today is your day. You can get them for just $300! Get the Apple AirPods Max for just $300

This $250 discount on the Apple AirPods Max is available exclusively from Best Buy, only today, as it’s part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day offers. The sale ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. It also only applies to Geek Squad Certified Refurbished models, and you can pick from all available colors.

You can learn more about Best Buy’s refurbished products here. The TL;DR is that these are products that have been returned, whether in great condition or due to malfunctions. In either case, Best Buy will fix and bring them back to working order. And you’ll get a 90-day warranty just in case anything goes wrong.

Apple AirPods Max (Refurbished) Apple AirPods Max (Refurbished) A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Best Buy Save $250.00

With all the technicalities out of the way, it’s time to talk about what you can get for just $300 bucks. Again, the Apple AirPods Max are nothing short of amazing, and they are among the best headphones in existence right now.

The design is gorgeous, as you would expect from any Apple product. These are sleek and offer a metallic build that will look great in any environment. Not to mention, they are among the most comfortable cans. The sound quality is great, and ANC is outstanding.

The only downside is that these work best with Apple products. If you don’t use Apple devices, you’ll miss out on features like auto-pausing, automatic switching between devices, some gestures, and, of course, Siri support. And they don’t work with Google Assistant or Alexa. If you rock an iPhone, a Mac, an iPad, or a combination of all, these are definitely the best headphones to upgrade your listening experience.

Again, this is part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day offers, and the offer ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. If you want in on this sale, you best act quickly. We’ve never seen these headphones reach these prices in new condition in the past, so it may be your best chance to get them at such low prices.

If you want the AirPods Max in new condition, though, those are also discounted right now. You can find them on Amazon for $449.

