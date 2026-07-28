Today only: Grab the 4K REDTIGER dash cam for just $109.99 (27% off)

The REDTIGER F7NP is a front-and-rear dash cam built to give your car wider video coverage, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now. This model stands out with 4K front recording, 1080p rear recording, built-in GPS, and 5.8GHz Wi-Fi for app access, making it a feature-packed pick for drivers who want more than basic road footage.

The REDTIGER F7NP is a dual-channel setup, so it records both in front of and behind your car simultaneously. It also includes a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor, a 170-degree front view, a 140-degree rear view, and a 3.18-inch IPS screen. Other useful features include loop recording, a G-sensor for locking incident footage, and parking mode support. Altogether, it offers a strong mix of coverage, recording tools, and connected features in one package.

As for the deal, Amazon has the REDTIGER dash cam down to $109.99, which is $40 off its $149.98 recommended retail price. That’s a 27% discount relative to the RRP. While it’s not quite the lowest price we’ve seen this year, it is lower than the lowest price from the last 30 days, which was $129.99.

That makes this a good time to pick up the REDTIGER F7NP if you’ve been thinking about adding a dash cam to your car. The deal ends tonight, so there isn’t much time to grab it at this price.

Follow