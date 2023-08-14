Redmi K60 Extreme Edition launched: Redmi goes water-resistant

Weibo/Redmi

TL;DR Xiaomi has announced the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition in China.

The phone stands out from most other Redmi devices due to its IP68 rating.

It’s also available with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Xiaomi confirmed last week that it will launch the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition today, while also dishing out a few preliminary details. Well, the day has come and Xiaomi has indeed launched the new phone.

The handset instantly stands out from Redmi’s prior models thanks to the inclusion of IP68 water and dust resistance. Yep, this looks like the first Redmi phone with an IP67 or IP68 rating. Well, if we don’t count the Japan-exclusive Redmi Note 10 Japan Edition.

The Redmi K60 Extreme Edition also brings plenty of horsepower courtesy of a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus flagship processor and a PixelWorks X7 display chip. The latter enables resolution upscaling as well as frame interpolation.

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition: Hot or not? 94 votes Hot 77 % Not 23 %

Other notable core specs include a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and 120W wired charging.

Meanwhile, the rear camera system consists of a 50MP main camera (IMX800 with OIS) and two budget-tier secondary shooters (8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro). The phone also packs a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Otherwise, you’re also getting dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, an optical under-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition pricing and availability

Redmi/Weibo

Expect to pay 2,599 yuan (~$358) for the base 12GB/256GB Redmi K60 Extreme Edition model, all the way up to 3,599 yuan (~$495) for the top-end 24GB/1TB variant.

There’s no word on global availability, but it’s believed the new Redmi phone could launch outside China as the Xiaomi 13T Pro. If confirmed, this would be the first Xiaomi T series phone with water resistance.

Comments