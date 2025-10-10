This new gaming phone has water cooling and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chip

TL;DR The RedMagic 11 Pro will launch in China on October 17 at 2:30 PM (local time).

The teaser highlights a water-cooled design with visible tubing on a transparent variant.

The device will to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Nubia has officially confirmed the launch date for its next gaming flagship, the RedMagic 11 Pro, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious designs yet. The company shared new teaser images showing the phone wrapped in glowing blue tubes, accompanied by a hashtag that translates as #RedMagic11ProWaterCooledMobile. The series will be unveiled in China on October 17 at 2:30 PM local time.

The Weibo post, shared by RedMagic’s official account, hints at a new cooling system that goes far beyond the setup of most Android phones. The hashtag implies that water cooling will be the unique element, with the promo images showing both black and white models alongside a transparent edition that appears to showcase visible tubing across the back panel.

RedMagic, which is a sub-brand of Nubia, has previously been a frontrunner in smartphone thermal management, utilizing hardware such as vapor chambers to maintain steady performance during extended gaming sessions. Liquid cooling would certainly take that to the next level.

No additional specs were confirmed in the announcement, but the phone will debut with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. RedMagic is traditionally one of the first to adopt Qualcomm’s top-tier silicon, pairing it with aggressive cooling hardware aimed squarely at power users and mobile gamers. We’ll be watching with curiosity to see how well it comes together in practice.

