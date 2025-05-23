Forget streaming; this upcoming Android wants to full-on emulate your favorite PC games

TL;DR The REDMAGIC 10S Pro will launch on Monday with a built-in PC emulator, according to a Weibo post from the company.

It may support titles like Wuthering Waves and Blade & Soul 2.

The phone packs a boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 7,500mAh battery, and an advanced cooling system.

The Nubia REDMAGIC 10 Pro is high on our list of the best phones for gaming, and its successor looks like it’s about to open up another dimension to mobile play. The REDMAGIC 10S Pro is set to launch on Monday, and according to the company, it will feature a PC emulator.

The announcement came via a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where the REDMAGIC account teased the feature with an image of the phone and a mock-up of a game on screen with external game controllers. A caption stated it would let users “play PC games anytime, anywhere.” This upgrade for the series suggests users could enjoy full desktop titles without cloud streaming or third-party hardware.

While REDMAGIC hasn’t detailed how the emulator works, a page on NubiaMart offers some early insight into what it might support. It suggests compatibility with titles like Wuthering Waves, Blade & Soul 2, Arena Breakout, and Delta Force: Hawk Ops running at up to 144Hz.

This kind of native PC gaming capability on Android echoes earlier experiments from other manufacturers. Xiaomi showed off a system in January that could run Steam games on an Android tablet using its WinPlay tech. That effort was still in early testing, but REDMAGIC seems ready to ship something real.

The REDMAGIC 10S Pro also looks set to be a spec-heavy device. According to the NubiaMart page, it features an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, REDMAGIC’s custom R3 Pro gaming co-processor, and a huge 7,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The cooling system has also been upgraded, with direct-contact CPU cooling and bypass charging support.

REDMAGIC will reveal the phone in full on May 26 at 3 PM local time in China. International availability has yet to be announced.

