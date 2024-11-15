This Snapdragon 8 Elite phone has a headphone jack, ridiculously huge battery

TL;DR Nubia has launched the RedMagic 10 Pro Plus in China.

The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite processsor with a cooling fan as well as a 7,050mAh battery.

Other features include capacitive shoulder buttons, a 3.5mm port, and an under-display selfie camera.

We’ve seen a slew of flagship Android phones launching in recent weeks, and many of these devices offer larger batteries than their predecessors. Now, a smartphone maker has launched a Snapdragon 8 Elite phone with a gigantic battery.

Nubia launched the RedMagic 10 Pro Plus this week and it’s a follow-up to the brand’s previous gaming phones. The device offers a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with a cooling fan, which should deliver some impressively stable performance.

Nubia’s phone also stands out thanks to a 7,050mAh battery, which would be the biggest battery in a Snapdragon 8 Elite phone to date. The firm says you should expect an impressive 52 hours of battery life. The RedMagic 10 Pro Plus hasn’t skimped on charging speeds either, offering 120W wired charging with a claimed zero to 100% charging time of just 30 minutes.

Another notable feature is the inclusion of a 3.5mm port, making it the first Snapdragon 8 Elite phone with a headphone port. So you don’t have to choose between your wired audio accessories and a super-fast phone.

What else should you expect from RedMagic 10 Pro Plus?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The RedMagic phones have offered under-display selfie cameras for a few generations now, and this latest phone is no different. Expect a 16MP selfie camera under a 6.85-inch 144Hz OLED screen (1.5K resolution, 2,000 nits peak brightness).

It’s clear that photography wasn’t a major priority, as the phone brings a 50MP main camera (GN1), a 50MP ultrawide lens (JN1), and a 2MP macro lens. So this won’t make our list of best camera phones, but it should be fine for basic snaps and document/QR scanning.

RedMagic 10 Pro Plus: Hot or not? 33 votes Hot 88 % Not 12 %

Other notable features include a pair of capacitive shoulder buttons, a remappable action key, and a comprehensive passive-cooling system.

Nubia has also launched a RedMagic 10 Pro model, which has a 6,500mAh battery and 80W wired charging. This device brings less RAM and storage in the base model too.

RedMagic 10 Pro Plus pricing and availability The RedMagic 10 Pro Plus has just launched in China, starting at 5,999 yuan (~$830) for the 16GB/512GB model. Meanwhile, the RedMagic 10 Pro costs 4,999 yuan (~$692) for the base 12GB/256GB variant. The good news is that Nubia has confirmed a global launch on December 3.

Nubia’s global launch page specifically mentions the RedMagic 10 Pro rather than the Pro Plus but notes that the phone has a 7,050mAh battery. Our best guess is that this could be the Pro Plus with a different name or less base RAM/storage.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments