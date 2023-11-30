Reddit's Android app could let you increase font size (Update: Reddit statement)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Code within the newest version of the Reddit app for Android suggests increasing the app’s font size is on the way.

Increasing font size is a crucial accessibility feature third-party apps offered before Reddit pushed them to shut down.

A Reddit spokesperson confirmed the company will have more to say on this in the coming months.

Update, November 29, 2023 (07:56 PM ET): A Reddit spokesperson responded to our request for a comment. Here is the statement: We’re always exploring ways to provide value for users and communities on Reddit and will have more to share on this in the coming months. While this isn’t a direct confirmation that a font-size control feature is coming, it does heavily suggest that we can expect to see it soon. Original article, November 29, 2023 (05:48 PM ET): With Reddit’s API changes this year effectively pushing most third-party apps to shut down, the official app is now one of the few options to access the service. However, a feature those third-party apps offered is missing from the official app: the ability to increase the font size. Thankfully, new strings appearing in the latest version of the Reddit Android app (v.2023.47.0.1303604) suggest the ability to customize in-app fonts is on the way.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Reddit has allowed some degree of font customization in the iOS version of its app. However, the Android version has no font controls at all. To change the app’s font, you need to change your system’s font by going to Settings > Display > Display size and text. Unfortunately, this is not as helpful as you would think. Because the font used for the Reddit app is so small, you need to make your system font comically large to compensate. This inevitably results in people having difficulty reading Reddit, especially those with visual impairments.

The new strings we see today give a pretty clear idea of what could be in the works:

<string name="font_scale_override_slider_content_description">Large text sizes</string>

<string name="font_scale_override_switch_description">Adjust the text size in the Reddit app without affecting the rest of your device</string>

<string name="font_scale_override_switch_label">Override device settings</string>

<string name="font_size_setting_title">Increase text size</string>

<string name="font_size_settings_screen_title">Increase text size</string>



The second string there even gives a full explanation of what to expect, which is adjusting the text size of the Reddit app independently of your phone’s system settings. The “override device settings” section is more mysterious, though. It’s possible this will be an optional toggle that you can use if changing the Reddit app’s font doesn’t work because something in your system settings is messing with it. Time will tell on that one.

We contacted Reddit for a statement on this but did not immediately hear back. We will update this article if and when we get a response. Notably, one of Reddit’s promises when it changed its API access rules was to improve the official app’s accessibility. That promise would make it likely we’ll see font size control in the future, even if it differs from the strings we see in this latest app version. Still, one can hope this will launch sooner rather than later.

Comments