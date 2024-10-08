Don't have a recent Snapdragon flagship phone? Then you can't play this game

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Console and PC title GRID Legends is coming to Android, but it has stringent system requirements.

The title requires a device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

That means phones with high-end Exynos, Tensor, or MediaTek chips are left in the lurch, let alone mid-range devices.

Even the most graphically advanced Android games generally have pretty relaxed system requirements, allowing people with mid-range phones to get in on the action. Unfortunately, you’ll need a recent flagship phone to play this blockbuster title.

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition has been listed on the Google Play Store (h/t: r/AndroidGaming) ahead of its December 2024 release, and the store page notes that this “very demanding” title only supports devices with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The team will block devices with other chipsets from purchasing this title.

“To avoid disappointment, devices not capable of running the game to a satisfactory standard will be blocked from purchasing it,” reads an excerpt. “If you are able to purchase the game at launch, we expect it to run well on your device, but cannot guarantee this for devices we have not tested and verified.”

What if you don’t have a recent Snapdragon flagship phone? It’s very rare to see game developers target flagship phone processors only, as this significantly limits the number of people who can buy your game. Nevertheless, GRID Legends is a port of a 2022 console and PC title, so this restriction is a technical one. But we hope optimizations will eventually enable some mid-range phones to run the game.

It’s also interesting to note that our phones running the latest MediaTek, Google Tensor, and Samsung Exynos processors aren’t unsupported. We’re guessing it was easier for developer Codemasters to focus on Snapdragon silicon for now. That’s particularly disappointing if you’ve got an Exynos Galaxy S24 or a Google Pixel 9 phone.

In any event, GRID Legends will retail for $13.49 when it eventually launches. That’s a steep drop from the current $60 price on consoles. This port also features all downloadable content from the console versions. So if you’re looking for a graphically advanced game to push your high-end Snapdragon phone, this is for you.

