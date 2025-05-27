This new Pixel 9 rival offers a 7,000mAh battery, 120W charging, and a fully-cooled back

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Realme has announced the realme GT7 and GT7 Dream Edition phones.

Both phones feature a 7,000mAh battery paired with 120W wired charging.

The Dream Edition device is effectively an Aston Martin F1-themed smartphone.

Realme has long had a reputation for offering well-priced Android phones, but the company has also pushed battery technology in the last year. The realme GT7 Pro delivered a 6,500mAh battery, and the newly announced realme GT7 ups the ante even more.

The company just launched the realme GT7, and it offers a 7,000mAh battery in concert with 120W wired charging. The manufacturer claims this combination is a first for the industry. In any event, the company says you can expect a 1% to 100% charge in 40 minutes. You’ll presumably need to add a few minutes if you’re going from dead to full. Realme’s phone also supports bypass charging, which directly powers the phone instead of charging the battery. Unfortunately, there’s no wireless charging support here.

Nevertheless, this 7,000mAh battery is almost double the capacity of the Galaxy S25 Edge (3,900mAh) and significantly larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh pack.

Does the realme GT7 bring the (figurative) heat? The GT7 also debuts the Dimensity 9400e processor, which is effectively last year’s MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset. So the device should offer great performance on par with last year’s flagship Android phones. The phone also packs a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,780 x 1,264, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160Hz PWM dimming).

Realme’s latest phone also sports a relatively flexible rear camera system. It consists of a 50MP IMX906 main camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera (Samsung JN5), and an 8MP ultrawide lens. A 32MP camera is available for selfies and video calls. As for camera features, you can expect Lightning Snap functionality for fast-moving subjects, a 4K/60fps underwater mode, 4K/120fps slow-motion video, and three styles for “travel” photography (mountain, island, and city). The phone also offers an interesting AI Landscape Plus feature. This reduces haziness and fogginess when taking photos of landscapes while also correcting skewed composition.

Staying with software features, realme is also offering an AI Planner feature. You need to double-tap the phone’s back panel to summon this feature, which then scans on-screen content (e.g. times and locations) and automatically generates events in your schedule. One example cited by realme was using this in a WhatsApp chat to plan a night out, with the AI Planner able to accurately capture the time and date. The feature can also be used when viewing notifications or images like event posters, as well as in your booking/accommodation emails.

As for durability, the realme GT7 offers an IP69 rating and Gorilla Glass 7i on the front. Realme also made a big deal out of the graphene layer found underneath the phone’s rear cover, claiming this offers a six-fold improvement in thermal conductivity compared to glass covers alone. The company also claims this should result in a phone that feels cool in summer and “warm and gentle” in winter.

realme GT7: Pricing and availability

Realme also announced the GT7 Dream Edition, which is effectively the GT7 Aston Martin F1 Edition. This phone features a distinctive design, including a bold green color scheme that’s a refreshing departure from other manufacturers’ green colorways. In fact, colleague Rita El-Khoury reckons this is the most beautiful color she’s ever seen on a smartphone. Of course, the Aston Martin logo appears on the back, too. The special edition device also comes with an F1 car SIM ejector tool, a special phone case, and customized software. The latter includes a special wallpaper, green-hued icons, and an exclusive camera watermark.

You can expect to pay a starting price of €749.99 (~$852) for the 12GB/256GB realme GT7, all the way up to €899.99 (~$1,022) for the 16GB/512GB option. However, realme is offering early bird pricing of €649.99 (~$738) and €699.99 (~$794) from now until June 9. Want the realme GT7 Dream Edition? Then you’ll be paying €899.99 (~$1,022) for the sole 16GB/512GB variant.

In any event, the phone compares favorably to the €899 Pixel 9. You do miss out on wireless charging and presumably a seven-year update policy, but you gain a telephoto camera, a powerful chipset, a huge battery, and fast wired charging.

