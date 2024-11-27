A designer just transformed this shoe emoji into a real-life sneaker you can buy

TL;DR A designer has turned Apple’s running shoe emoji into a real product.

The sneaker is called the Shoe 1 and sells for $219.90.

It’s available in sizes ranging from five to 12.

When most people look at an emoji, they don’t usually think about turning it into a real-life object. But that’s clearly not how artist and designer Jose Wong operates. Wong has impressively taken Apple’s running shoe emoji and brought it into reality.

Through Wong’s ABCD brand (via The Verge), you can get a pair of sneakers designed to be a real-life analog to Apple’s running shoe emoji. The footwear will cost $219.90 and shipments are scheduled to start next week. These sneakers are available in sizes that range from five to 12. You can see the emoji (left) compared to the real shoe (right) below.

According to the listing, the shoe’s outside is made of nubuck leather and mesh. The midsole and heel are cushioned with EVA foam, and a polyurethane rim provides “all-day support.” Meanwhile, the outsole contains 5% recycled rubber, and the insole features an A(BCD) 5 processor print — referencing the A series chips Apple fits into its devices.

If you’re interested in more real-life emoji products, these shoes are the only items Wong has made. You can also get a real version of the blue hat emoji, socks, and an emoji shirt that’s stuffed into sad face packaging.

