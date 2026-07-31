RCS Universal Profile 4.1 gives you more control over your profile privacy

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR GSMA has published specifications for RCS Universal Profile 4.1, shifting focus toward backend reliability, E2EE interoperability, and platform stability over user-facing gimmicks.

Users gain native profile-sharing controls to explicitly choose who can view their name and profile picture in individual or group chats.

The switch to an optimized gRPC connectionless transport protocol delivers faster message delivery, less battery drain, and enhanced connection stability.

Following on the heels of RCS Universal Profile 4.0, which brought flashy additions like native video calls and rich text formatting, GSMA is turning its attention to the underlying plumbing of modern texting. The organization has officially published specifications for RCS Universal Profile 4.1, shifting its focus to building a stronger, more reliable, and more securely interoperable foundation across devices, networks, and messaging platforms.

According to the official announcement from the GSMA, Universal Profile 4.1 aims to make cross-platform RCS messaging far less prone to backend glitches, with a heavy focus on refined End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) interoperability. While much of the update focuses on background operations, consumers stand to benefit from two key practical improvements: Granular privacy controls for profile sharing: Universal Profile 4.1 introduces a native profile-sharing feature that lets you display your name and profile picture (sourced from your Google, Apple, or carrier account) directly in group and individual chats. Crucially, the spec includes granular privacy toggles, allowing you to explicitly choose who can see your profile details and who cannot.

Universal Profile 4.1 introduces a native profile-sharing feature that lets you display your name and profile picture (sourced from your Google, Apple, or carrier account) directly in group and individual chats. Crucially, the spec includes granular privacy toggles, allowing you to explicitly choose who can see your profile details and who cannot. gRPC-based connectionless transport: The specification transitions messaging and signaling data over to an optimized, connectionless gRPC transport protocol. Instead of keeping bulky connection overhead open, this lighter transport mechanism moves data much faster and with lower resource consumption. For users, this translates to improved network stability, faster message delivery, reduced battery drain, and greater reliability in group chats or business RCS interactions.

Ultimately, RCS 4.1 is about polish and trust. As Apple and Google continue to unify mobile messaging around the RCS standard, backend updates like Universal Profile 4.1 ensure that whether you are sharing your contact card in a group chat or sending an encrypted text across competing operating systems, the experience remains fast, secure, and frictionless.

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