Several brand-new Razr devices are free right now, but one offer really stands out

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola’s 2026 Razr line-up is making its way to several carriers, and many of them are free via special promotion.

Verizon and T-Mobile both offer the Motorola Razr 2026 for free, as well as the Moto G 2026 if you prefer something a bit more basic.

The real star offer is from T-Mobile, as it will offer the Razr Fold for free when it arrives on May 28.

Motorola’s 2026 Razr line-up has started to roll out to several major US carriers, and, to little surprise, there are some pretty solid promotions on offer.

Starting with the Motorola Razr 2026, you’ll find it for free starting today through both T-Mobile and Verizon. T-Mobile requires a new line on Experience Beyond, Go5G Next, Experience More, or Go5G Plus, while Verizon simply requires you to have a myPlan of any tier.

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Don’t want a high-end Razr? You can also get the Moto G 2026 from either carrier for free, if that’s more your cup of tea. You’ll be happy to know that there are no trade-ins required for either of the devices mentioned. Unfortunately, while AT&T offers the Motorola Razr 2026, there are no free promos for it at this time.

You might have noticed we’ve yet to mention the Motorola Razr Fold, but that’s because we’re saving the best for last. T-Mobile is offering the Motorola Razr Fold for free, or up to $1,7000 off eligible Motorola devices when either switching carriers or adding a new line. You’ll need the Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan to qualify for this offer. Just keep in mind the Razr Fold isn’t available just yet, as it won’t officially arrive until May 28.

While all three of the free phone promotions aren’t bad, honestly, the Fold is the real star here. This foldable is shaping up to be one of the best Galaxy Z Fold competitors to date. If you’ve been considering Motorola’s foldables at all, there’s really no better time to act than while these new promotions are in effect.

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