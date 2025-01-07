I tried Razer's gaming chair with temperature controls, and I want one in my home right now

TL;DR Razer revealed Project Arielle at CES 2025.

The concept product is a gaming chair with temperature controls.

Razer has no plans to make this into a real product, but it has done so in the past with previous concept products.

A long gaming session playing some of the best Android games will always be a blast — but it can also become uncomfortable. Most people tend to run a little hot or a little cold, and sitting in one spot for an extended period can make you feel overwhelmingly warm or chilly.

If you’re nodding in agreement, we have good news: Razer’s Project Arielle is here to save the day! Arielle is a gaming chair with built-in temperature controls. It uses a fanless climate control system built into the chair to either warm or cool you down while you game.

Unfortunately, Project Arielle is a concept product, meaning Razer has no intention of actually launching it. However, Razer has made many of its previous concept devices into real products, and I sincerely hope it does that with Project Arielle. This is just too good of an idea to let die on the vine.

Razer Project Arielle: Temperature-controlled gaming

If you just looked at it, Project Arielle would seem like a typical Razer gaming chair. It’s comfy, breathable, and features the iconic Razer logo on the mesh headrest. However, at the bottom of the chair is a fanless climate control system. It plugs into a standard wall outlet for power and allows you to alter the temperature of air coming out of several vents surrounding the chair’s backrest.

This air travels over your body as you sit, either increasing or decreasing your own body temp. Because this is Razer we’re talking about, RGB strip lighting surrounding the chair turns from blue to red, depending on whether you’re in cooling mode or heating mode.

A small controller on the right side of the chair allows you to power on or off the fans, control their speed, or swap between cooling/heating.

I got to try both heating and cooling modes, and I was surprised by how well they worked. Heating mode, especially, made me instantly warmer when I sat in the chair. The cooling mode was less effective, but I was still noticeably cooler with it than without.

I (and everyone on my team) immediately fell in love with Project Arielle.

The airflow is also pretty quiet. You would need to rest your head directly on a vent to hear it. Unfortunately, the power supply for the chair was working overtime and was hot to the touch. Of course, this is just a concept product, so Razer would solve that problem if it ever pushed this to market.

Ultimately, I and everyone on my team attending the event immediately fell in love with Project Arielle. Hopefully, Razer will hear this feedback and make this into something people can buy, as I would immediately buy two for my house!

