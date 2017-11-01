If you’re in need of a smartphone that can handle pretty much any game you throw at it, look no further than the Razer Phone. With its big 120 Hz display, massive battery, and impressive audio features, the Razer Phone specs should be able to deliver everything you need out of a gaming-focused smartphone.
The Razer Phone specs include a 5.71-inch Quad HD IGZO LCD 120 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform, 8 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and microSD expansion up to 2 TB. It also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, dual rear-facing 12 MP cameras, stereo front-facing speakers, dual amplifiers, and an audio adapter with a THX-certified DAC. Basically, this thing is a beast.
You can check out the rest of the Razer Phone specs below:
|Razer Phone
|Display
|5.72-inch IGZO LCD
1440 x 2560 resolution
513 ppi
120 Hz, Wide Color Gamut (WCG)
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|8 GB dual channel LPDDR4
1,600 MHz
|Storage
|64 GB
UFS
|MicroSD
|Yes, up to 2 TB
|Cameras
|Rear cameras:
12 MP wide-angle sensor with f/1.75 aperture, PDAF
12 MP zoom sensor with f/2.6 aperture, PDAF
Dual tone, dual LED flash
Front camera:
8 MP fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture
|Sound
|Stereo front-facing speakers
Dual amplifiers
Audio adapter with THX-certified DAC
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
Non-removable
Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
|Network
|GSM: Quad-band GSM
UMTS: B1/2/3/4/5/8 LTE:B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD LTE: B38/39/40/41
TD-SCDMA: B34/39
|Software
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Dimensions and weight
|158.5 x 77.7 x 8 mm
197 g
