If you’re in need of a smartphone that can handle pretty much any game you throw at it, look no further than the Razer Phone. With its big 120 Hz display, massive battery, and impressive audio features, the Razer Phone specs should be able to deliver everything you need out of a gaming-focused smartphone.

The Razer Phone specs include a 5.71-inch Quad HD IGZO LCD 120 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform, 8 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and microSD expansion up to 2 TB. It also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, dual rear-facing 12 MP cameras, stereo front-facing speakers, dual amplifiers, and an audio adapter with a THX-certified DAC. Basically, this thing is a beast.

You can check out the rest of the Razer Phone specs below:

 Razer Phone
Display5.72-inch IGZO LCD
1440 x 2560 resolution
513 ppi
120 Hz, Wide Color Gamut (WCG)
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform
GPUAdreno 540
RAM8 GB dual channel LPDDR4
1,600 MHz
Storage64 GB
UFS
MicroSDYes, up to 2 TB
CamerasRear cameras:
12 MP wide-angle sensor with f/1.75 aperture, PDAF
12 MP zoom sensor with f/2.6 aperture, PDAF
Dual tone, dual LED flash

Front camera:
8 MP fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture
SoundStereo front-facing speakers
Dual amplifiers
Audio adapter with THX-certified DAC
Battery4,000 mAh
Non-removable
Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
NetworkGSM: Quad-band GSM
UMTS: B1/2/3/4/5/8 LTE:B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD LTE: B38/39/40/41
TD-SCDMA: B34/39
SoftwareAndroid 7.1.1 Nougat
Dimensions and weight158.5 x 77.7 x 8 mm
197 g

So what do you think of the Razer Phone specs?

