If you’re in need of a smartphone that can handle pretty much any game you throw at it, look no further than the Razer Phone. With its big 120 Hz display, massive battery, and impressive audio features, the Razer Phone specs should be able to deliver everything you need out of a gaming-focused smartphone.

The Razer Phone specs include a 5.71-inch Quad HD IGZO LCD 120 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform, 8 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and microSD expansion up to 2 TB. It also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, dual rear-facing 12 MP cameras, stereo front-facing speakers, dual amplifiers, and an audio adapter with a THX-certified DAC. Basically, this thing is a beast.

You can check out the rest of the Razer Phone specs below:

Razer Phone Display 5.72-inch IGZO LCD

1440 x 2560 resolution

513 ppi

120 Hz, Wide Color Gamut (WCG)

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform GPU Adreno 540 RAM 8 GB dual channel LPDDR4

1,600 MHz Storage 64 GB

UFS MicroSD Yes, up to 2 TB Cameras Rear cameras:

12 MP wide-angle sensor with f/1.75 aperture, PDAF

12 MP zoom sensor with f/2.6 aperture, PDAF

Dual tone, dual LED flash



Front camera:

8 MP fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture Sound Stereo front-facing speakers

Dual amplifiers

Audio adapter with THX-certified DAC Battery 4,000 mAh

Non-removable

Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+ Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC Network GSM: Quad-band GSM

UMTS: B1/2/3/4/5/8 LTE:B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66

TDD LTE: B38/39/40/41

TD-SCDMA: B34/39 Software Android 7.1.1 Nougat Dimensions and weight 158.5 x 77.7 x 8 mm

197 g

So what do you think of the Razer Phone specs? Will this be your next smartphone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and be sure to check out our related Razer Phone coverage below: