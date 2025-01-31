The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 headsets are super cute and on sale

Headphones are great for listening, but they also sit on top of your dead while you use them. This means aesthetics can be an important factor. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 series is your perfect match if you want something unique, cool, and super cute. These have cat ears! Two of the most popular models are on sale right now, so it’s the right time to get one of these awesome headsets. Get the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT for $79.99 ($20 off) Get the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro for $148.99 ($51 off)

Both of these offers are available from Amazon. However, the retailer only sells the Quartz Pink version of the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT. For the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, you can choose between Quartz Pink and Classic Black. The Classic Black version is slightly pricier at $154.99.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset is wireless. The “BT” stands for Bluetooth. This adds a layer of convenience you won’t get with the Pro model listed below. You’ll also love the lower $79.99 discounted price, not to mention the super fun look these offer.

In terms of specs, you’ll get a couple of 40mm drivers, which are built with three parts, to optimize audio quality in the highs, mids, and lows. These also come with noise canceling mics, which will help block out external noise. Bluetooth 5.2 with Game Mode also promises stutter-free audio and a fast response. Razer estimates a 40-hour battery life, which is actually really good for such affordable headphones.

All that said, what really matters here is the look, and Razer gets things right in this department. Aside from the cool cat ears and striking color, the light-up ears can reproduce 16.8 million colors. These will sync with Razer Chroma, so you can customize the lighting to your liking.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro

If you want something on the higher end, you can upgrade to the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. These usually cost $199.99, but you can get them for $148.99 right now.

The one downside about this model is that this headset is wired. You’ll need to connect it to your PC through USB. In exchange, you’ll get plenty of improvements.

This headset comes with larger 50mm drivers, also made of three parts to optimize audio across the whole spectrum. They even support 7.1 surround sound, so the level of immersion can get really good. Not only that, but it has an improved cardioid microphone, which can be removed so it doesn’t get in the way when not in use. These are also larger and more comfortable.

Like the headset listed previously, you get RGB lighting with support for 16.8 million colors. These ears support Razer Chroma, and they can even react to your streams. Not only that, but the ears are replaceable! You can pick between the kitty, bear, or bunny ears.

It’s also nice that these come in a Classic Black version, for those who aren’t too fond of pink. We’re not sure how long these deals will last, but you might want to act quickly. Razer isn’t exactly known for its great deals!

If you care more about quality than looks, our sister site, Sound Guys, has lists of the best gaming headsets and best wireless gaming headsets. There are plenty of alternatives in those guides!

