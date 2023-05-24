Enjoy immersive gaming with 50% off the Razer Kraken headset

Matt Horne / Android Authority

Razer makes some of the best of the best gaming headsets in the business. The original Razer Kraken gaming headset remains popular thanks to an outstanding balance of performance and affordability, and this Amazon deal drops the asking price to just $39.99 ($40 off) for a limited time.

This is the best price we’ve tracked on the headset in 2023, and despite having been around for a few years now, the gaming headphones stand the test of time. Such was their success that the Kraken sparked the evolution of other models, such as the Kraken X, Kraken Nari Ultimate, and several more. But the original headset remains more than capable for gamers on all platforms.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Since its inception, the Razer Kraken has built a reputation as a cult classic within the gaming community. It made its mark as a staple at countless gaming events, conventions, and tournaments. See price at Amazon Save $40.00

The wired gaming headset features a comfortable design, immersive sound quality, and a retractable microphone. It’s compatible with most devices, including PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Kraken is equipped with custom-tuned 50 mm drivers, capable of software-enabled surround sound that will drag you deeper into the action. The headset is also lightweight and durable, making it a great choice for gamers of all levels.

Only the Classic Black colorway of the Razer Kraken headset is available at this deal price, suggesting to us that it might be a clearance sale and could sell out at any time. If you’re ready to upgrade your in-game audio, check it out for yourself via the widget above.

