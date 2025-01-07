Razer Kishi V2 for Android plunges to just $39.99 in crazy deal

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Incredibly, the Razer Kishi V2 for Android is down to just $39.99 on Amazon right now. That’s 60% off the retail and by far the biggest discount we’ve ever tracked. It seems an unusual time for Amazon to be having a firesale on this highly rated gaming controller, but we’re not about to look a gift horse in the mouth. Razer Kishi V2 for Android for $39.99 ($60 off)

We were very impressed with this device in our Razer Kishi V2 review. It offers a polished gaming experience for Android users, blending comfort with high performance. Its ergonomic design and tactile microswitch buttons make extended gaming sessions enjoyable, while the programmable mini-bumpers provide extra control options for more complex games.

The adjustable bridge design of the Kishi V2 supports a wide range of Android phones, even accommodating some with slim cases. Its direct USB-C connection ensures ultra-low latency input — ideal for cloud gaming and remote play — with no need to charge the controller. Though it lacks a headphone jack, the Kishi V2 is a great choice for turning your smartphone into a portable gaming console.

Deals that are this good often sell out before we even have a chance to tell you about them, so don’t miss your chance. Hit the widget above to check if its still available.

