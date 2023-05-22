Level up your mobile gaming with the biggest Razer Kishi V2 deal yet

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Since its launch last year, there have barely been any noticeable discounts on the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller. It’s a sign of an in-demand device, but it can be frustrating if you don’t want to pay full retail price, which is why a rare 11% price drop on the Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone caught our eye. If you catch the deal in time, you can upgrade your iPhone gaming for just $89.09 ($11 off).

It’s a modest discount, but it’s still the best price you’ve been able to get the Kishi V2 direct from Amazon to date. There’s also a little relief for Android gamers, with the Android version of the controller slightly reduced to $93.56 ($6 off).

A gaming controller for your phone is an excellent way to enhance your gaming on the go. Smartphones have the power and display to run excellent titles these days, but the fiddly nature of on-screen controls is often a sticking point. The Kishi V2 is one of the top mobile handsets to solve this issue, with microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros allowing you to interact better with hundreds of compatible games (which it curates for you on the Play Store or App Store.) The low-latency USB-C connection is ideal if you like to play competitively against your peers.

Got a dreary commute to fill? Like all Amazon offers, this Razer Kishi V2 deal could end at a moment’s notice. Check it out for yourself via the widget above.

