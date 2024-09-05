Two of the best gaming mice from Razer and Logitech are on sale!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking for a good gaming mouse? Razer and Logitech are the biggest players in the space, and both offer a very nice selection of gaming mice. Some models usually stand out more than others, though, and today, we’ve come across some fantastic deals on two of the most popular models from these brands: the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed.

Both of these models have a retail price of $160, but right now, you can get them for less. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is 25% off, bringing the cost to a bit over $120. Meanwhile, the Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed can be had for $129. Get the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro for $120 Get the Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed for $129

Both of these deals are available directly from Amazon, and there is no sign of them being part of a special sale. This means we have no clue how long the discounts could stay live. It’s also worth noting that these discounts are only for the black versions of these mice. The white models will cost more.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro

Razer is somehow the very first brand that comes to mind when I think of gaming mice. They’ve grown to enormous proportions, and for good reasons. Their designs are very iconic, and these devices tend to offer great performance and quality, overall. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is no exception.

This mouse comes with the classic gaming look, RGB lighting and all. Of course, you get all the other great features you can expect from a mainstream high-performance gaming mouse. The 13 buttons can be individually programmed, it has an optical sensor with a 30,000 DPI max sensitivity, and it comes with Razer Gen 3 optical switches, which are rated for 90 million presses. The mouse even has wireless charging!

Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed

If you’re not a fan of Razer, Logitech is a great alternative for high-end gaming mice. The Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed is especially nice, with what many would consider a more elegant and streamlined design. The RGB lighting isn’t as jarring, and it might even look perfectly fitting in an office environment.

Otherwise, the Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed is pretty similar to Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro. It also has 13 programmable buttons. While it can’t reach 30,000 DPI, it gets to 25,000 DPI sensitivity, which is still quite impressive. And it also has optical switches, but Logitech calls them LightForce Switches.

Extra deal: Save 55% on this Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad

Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad See price at Amazon Save $11.01 Limited Time Deal!

Here’s another sweet deal for you. Regardless of which of the mouse you pick, it will look great with a matching Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad. Normally $20, you can get it for just $9 right now, a deal that’s hard to turn down.

It’s made of rubber and has an RGB light strip all around the edges. The lights are powered via USB, so you can connect it directly to your PC, laptop, or any USB charging port. Are you getting either of these? You should act quickly, as these two are among the best gaming mice the industry has to offer, at least without going overboard with pricing. Jump on these deals before they disappear!

