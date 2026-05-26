Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses drop below $225 for a limited time

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Wearable tech just got a lot cooler, and if you’ve been eyeing the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, now might be the time to grab them. These innovative shades combine timeless Wayfarer styling with cutting-edge AI features, and they’re currently priced at $224 — 25% off their retail price.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses are a great mix of style and functionality. Designed for both men and women, the Wayfarer frame is slim and comfortable for everyday use. Tech-wise, these glasses pack a lot of exciting features. They have a 12MP ultrawide camera for hands-free photo and video capture and a built-in five-mic system for recording sound or joining calls. Open-ear speakers deliver discreet, high-quality audio without completely isolating you from your surroundings, so you can take in ambient conversations and sounds.

One standout feature is real-time translation across multiple languages, a handy tool for travelers. Plus, collaboration with Meta AI provides on-the-go answers based on your surroundings — a unique feature for smart glasses. Bluetooth keeps you connected for hands-free calls and messaging, while privacy controls let you toggle voice commands and other settings as needed.

According to our price tracker, this deal reflects $42 in savings compared to the 90-day average price and appears to be the lowest yet. If you have summer adventures planned, it’s a good time to add the smart glasses to your tech lineup.

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