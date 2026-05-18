Ready to try smart glasses? The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) just got their first Amazon discount

Smart glasses are making a gradual entrance into the wearables world. Some people find the idea of them a bit of a privacy gray area, but plenty of others are just waiting for the right opportunity to add them to their collections at a palatable price. If you’re in the second camp, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses just hit their first Amazon discount. Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Smart Glasses for $321.99 ($57 off)

The Headliner model of the Ray-Ban smart glasses is down to $321.99 on Amazon right now, marking a 15% saving on the $379 list price. According to the price tracker, this is the first time they’ve been on offer on Amazon, and all of the various other models are also subject to the same 15% price drop.

These are the matte-black Headliner frames with clear lenses, combining a fairly standard Ray-Ban look with Meta’s AI and camera tech. You can capture hands-free photos and 3K video with the 12MP ultrawide camera, listen to music through open-ear speakers, take calls, send messages, and ask Meta AI questions without pulling out your phone. Meta also says the glasses can handle live translation in six languages, identify things you’re looking at, suggest recipes, or set reminders.

There’s an even bigger price drop on the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses if your vibe is more fitness-based than city-casual. These are down to $319.20 — a 20% drop from the $399 list price. Unlike the Ray-Bans, they have been discounted briefly before, but this appears to be their best Amazon price so far. Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses for $319.20 ($80 off)

The Oakley model overlaps with the Ray-Bans in the big areas, including Meta AI, a 12MP camera, 3K video, open-ear audio, and hands-free voice controls. The difference is that these lean harder into sports, with IP67-rated builds, wraparound styling, wind-resistant open-ear speakers, and fitness integrations with services and devices like Garmin and Strava. The idea is that you can add things like pace and performance metrics to your videos and photos, which is a flex that will appeal to some.

If you’ve been curious about smart glasses and didn’t want to pay full price for a still-emerging category, this is your best opportunity yet to try out two more recognizable options. The deals are time-limited, so don’t spend too long mulling them over if you’re interested.

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