Ray-Ban Meta Glasses drop to a record-low price!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

I’ve been thinking about getting a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, but man, are they pricey. I’ve been hoping to catch a good deal on them, and it seems the time has come! The most common model is the Matte Black version with Polarized Gradient Graphite glasses, and you can currently save $65.80 on them, bringing the price to a more reasonable $263.20. Get the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Wayfarer for $263.20 ($65.80 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. This specific discount applies to the regular-sized, Matte Black version with Polarized Gradient Graphite glasses. That said, most other iterations are also on sale. In fact, the Shiny Black / G15 Green version is even cheaper at $239.20. We didn’t feature it because it’s a less popular model.

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Wayfarer are awesome. These offer a simple way to access a digital assistant to request music, ask for information, and more. You can also record clips using the cameras, or even get live translation, getting rid of that language barrier that keeps so many of us from communicating efficiently.

These are genuinely a look into what the future can be like. They are a bit pricey, though. I like that pretty much all models are at a discount right now. That said, we’re wondering why they are on sale. Is a new version coming out soon?

Either way, the current Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are still awesome. It’s one of those things you don’t really understand until you test it. Being able to record and send clips to your friends will become a breeze. Not to mention, they can help you throughout your day, harnessing the power of Meta AI.

By the way, they are available in regular and large sizes, with a bevy of options for the actual glasses. You can even get prescribed glasses installed! I happen to be a fan of the transition lenses, which will be clear, but can turn darker when the sun is out.

And I mean, if you think about it, the price isn’t too outrageous considering everything these glasses can do. People already pay a pretty penny for non-smart Ray-Bans!

Take advantage of this deal while you can. These are record-low prices, and we’re not sure how long the sale will last. They may be getting rid of extra stock to make room for new models!