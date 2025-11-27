Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Snag the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses at a 20% discount!
53 minutes ago
Looking for a blend of style and technology? The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses might just be the thing. These glasses are now available for $262.99 as part of a special Black Friday deal, down from a regular $329. That’s a solid 20% savings off the recommended retail price.
This may be the previous-gen model now, but it doesn’t fall far behind the new ones, and the Gen 2 version is not on sale.
The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer hides some pretty cool tech inside its frames. It features a 12 MP ultrawide camera, open-ear speakers, and a five-microphone array. This gives users the ability to capture photos and videos, make voice calls, listen to music, and send messages, all hands-free. Just say “Hey Meta” to get started.
The glasses have about four hours of battery life on a full charge. This may not seem like much, but the included charging case can extend the battery life by 32 to 36 hours. A recent firmware update has improved video recording stability, making even the older Gen 1 models feel like new.
If you’ve seen these in action, you’ll know they are really fun and functional. Go get them on sale while you can!
