Take a look underneath the surface of the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI pin

TL;DR The YouTube channel for iFixit performed a teardown of the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin.

The video shows that both devices make repairability a pain with difficult to remove batteries.

iFixit finds that both devices probably should’ve just been an app.

The first wave of AI devices is here for better or worse depending on your viewpoint of the technology. Regardless of where you stand, the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin do introduce us to a new category of device for the first time in a long time. So you may be wondering just what’s under the hood of this hardware. A new video gives us exactly that answer.

The YouTube channel for iFixit recently released a teardown video of the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin. Just as a bit of background, both devices rely on large language models (LLMs) that run on the cloud for their heavy AI processing. As such, don’t expect to see much inside of these devices outside of what’s needed to make them run.

The Rabbit R1 gets broken down first, revealing a 3.85Wh battery, motors and gears for the camera and input wheel, speakers, and the mainboard. Meanwhile, the Humane AI Pin is just as barebones, housing a 1.087Wh battery, speaker, laser projector, camera, proximity sensor, charging coil, and mainboard.

At the end, iFixit walks away with the conclusion that both devices make it unnecessarily difficult for repairability. Just getting to the Li-ion batteries, which may last for 400 charges, requires you to remove the thoroughly glued-down back panels. iFixit finishes the video by pointing out that both devices probably could’ve just been an app.

