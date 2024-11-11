Google is finally bringing Quick Share to ARM-based Windows PCs

Google’s Quick Share has sure changed a lot in the past year. Originally called Nearby Share, back in January Google merged its efforts with Samsung Quick Share and adopted the latter’s name. Then in March 2023 the feature came to Windows PCs, allowing for fast file transfers between any Android device with almost any Windows machine. ARM-based PCs, like all the laptops running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite platform , were formally incompatible, but that’s finally changing now.

Android expert and Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman already discovered a workaround that allowed ARM PCs to install Quick Share , but it was a complicated process that required the use of an x86 computer. Although this served as a stopgap measure for people who rely on Quick Share, it wasn’t feasible for most and official support is always preferred.

Google has updated its Quick Share FAQ on the Android website to state that ARM-based PCs running Windows 11 are getting official support (via 9to5Google). The relevant passage now reads:

What Windows computers are compatible with Quick Share?

Windows computers (i.e. desktops and laptops) running a 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up (or Windows 11 and up for ARM-based devices). Download Quick Share and ensure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are enabled on your Windows PC.

Although Google says this support is now available, the company has seemingly not yet updated the Quick Share installer. 9to5Google tried installing Quick Share on a Snapdragon X Elite laptop only for it to fail. So while it looks like a release is imminent, Google still needs to refresh its downloads. We’re also not yet seeing Google’s updated language in all regions, so it’s possible some users may get access to the software before others