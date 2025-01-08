Google just made Quick Share even better with QR code sharing

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out QR code-based sharing for Quick Share.

Once another Android device scans your QR code, you can send your files to that device.

The feature is available with version 24.49.33 of Google Play services.

Quick Share is already a very handy way to send files from one device to another nearby device. But it looks like Google found a way to make it even more convenient by rolling out QR codes.

When you open Quick Share, you can choose who you want to share with. You have the option to share with only your devices that are signed into your Google account or to share with your contacts. You can also choose to share with anyone nearby, but that option makes your device discoverable to everyone. However, you can set it so that your device only remains discoverable for 10 minutes after using the feature.

This creates a problem for those who want to send a file to a non-contact, but don’t want to use the “Everyone” setting. Thankfully, Google is providing another option for these people.

As reported by 9to5Google, you’ll now see a “Use QR code” button in the “Send to nearby devices” section when you open up the fullscreen UI. Tapping on this button will create a QR code that can be scanned by the other Android handset. Clicking on the quickshare.google link will connect the two devices and initiate the transfer.

This QR code can be scanned by more than one device in case you want to share something with multiple people. It appears this feature just rolled out today with version 24.49.33 of Google Play services.

