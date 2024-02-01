Quick Share and Nearby Share on PC won't merge until later this year

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR A moderator on the official Samsung forum explained the Quick Share and Nearby Share merger rollout.

The rollout of the new Quick Share on Galaxy will happen between February 2 to February 16.

The Windows version of Quick Share and Nearby Share won’t merge until Q3 2024.

The rollout of the new and improved Quick Share has started for mobile devices. As for the Windows PC version of the app, that’s still a question mark. According to a Samsung representative, it appears we may have to wait months before the Quick Share PC app gains Nearby Share support.

In the official Samsung community forum, first spotted by 9to5Google, a moderator spoke on the Quick Share and Nearby Share merger rollout. The moderator clarifies that the rollout timeline for Galaxy devices will be between February 2 and February 16. They also mention that the Nearby Share icon will be deleted after the update.

After discussing the plan for mobile, the representative then moves on to discuss the Windows versions of Quick Share and Nearby Share. According to the moderator, Samsung is considering integrating Nearby Share with Quick Share some time in Q3 2024.

This is interesting as the company recently updated the PC version to include the new Quick Share logo. However, that was the only thing that changed as Nearby Share support was not added in the update. It looks like we’ll just have to rely on two apps until the merger does happen.

