Qualcomm reportedly notifies hardware partners of impending chip price hikes

Qualcomm

TL;DR Qualcomm is said to have notified hardware partners that chip prices will rise by double-digit percentages starting September 1, 2026.

Severe semiconductor and memory supply constraints have forced key fabrication partners, such as TSMC, to pass higher manufacturing costs down to Qualcomm.

These costs are now being passed on to hardware brands, who will then pass them on to consumers. Expect even higher phone prices in late 2026 and throughout 2027.

Qualcomm has reportedly notified its hardware partners that chip prices will increase by double-digit percentages starting September 1, 2026. With skyrocketing component costs already threatening upcoming flagships like the Pixel 11 series and seemingly pushing Qualcomm to explore a cheaper Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 variant, this systemic adjustment confirms that the entire mobile ecosystem is in for a price shock.

According to a Bloomberg report, Qualcomm has sent a letter to hardware partners confirming the upcoming shift, stating that it can no longer absorb rising operational costs due to supplier and component bottlenecks.

The ripple effect of this price increase will hit nearly every major consumer electronics brand that uses Snapdragon silicon, including flagship smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, as well as wearables, Windows laptops, and more.

The primary reason for this price increase is the severe, industry-wide semiconductor and memory supply constraints, largely driven by the massive allocation of foundry capacity toward AI infrastructure. Key fabrication partners like TSMC have said to have steadily passed higher manufacturing costs down the supply chain, leaving Qualcomm with few options other than passing those costs along to device makers.

For end consumers, the outlook isn’t pretty. Hardware brands facing higher bill-of-materials costs will either have to swallow squeezed profit margins or pass the price burden directly to buyers. Devices launching in late 2026 and throughout 2027 will likely bear the full weight of these adjustments. If you haven’t bought a phone already, the deals are about to get a lot worse before they can get any better.

Follow